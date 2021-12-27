FASHION Student Designers Afford a Glimpse Into the Next Generation of Menswear at LATTC

Among the categories on which students may focus during the Los Angeles Trade-Technical College Gold Thimble Fashion Show, one area that is showing immense growth and ingenuity is menswear. Building from traditionally masculine foundations, these designers interpreted their fresh looks by drawing on other elements including feminine conventions, streetwear, California surf and notes of tailoring in unexpected places.

Ruffled lace on shirting was paired with tailored wool pants that were complemented by a matching jacket whose lining was designed using a pink-checkerboard fabric. There was also fun to be had during the menswear presentation. A black hoodie with hole-distressing overlain above a red base seemed tough but added jovial elements with fire engine–hued ears on each side of the hood. Sparkling beading and sheer overlays typically reserved for evening gowns were added to a long-sleeved black sweatshirt and matching knee-length shorts.

Styles that are typically preppy were updated with two-tone pants and looser silhouettes in bottoms and vests with a short-sleeved turtleneck. A faux-fur jacket and striped pant updated the kitschy cool of the 1990s English funk band Jamiroquai.

Button details saw newness with lines of these notions placed diagonally across shirting, off center and securing slash pockets or along the sides of an apron detail covering the front of pants. Accessories saw fedoras, rope belts and floral wrist corsages complementing fingerless gloves.