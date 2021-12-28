RETAIL Forever 21 Launches at JCPenney Stores and Online

JCPenney has announced it has added Forever 21 to its portfolio of national fashion brands available at JCPenney stores nationwide and online.

JCPenney intends to appeal to teens and younger adults with the partnership and hope to attract Forever 21’s Gen Z customer base.

“Forever 21’s relationship with the Generation Z customer is a perfect alignment for JCPenney, who is also committed to bringing innovation, excitement and fashion to a young consumer that understands the quickly evolving trends in fashion,” said Jarrod Weber, group president lifestyle, chief brand officer of lifestyle at Authentic Brands Group, owner of Forever 21. “We are particularly pleased to bring both companies together for the launch of this creative brand and marketing opportunity.”

The partnership brings a curated assortment of core women’s products, trend pieces and exclusive collaborations from Forever 21 to 100 JCPenney stores. The assortment of tops, bottoms and dresses feature neutrals and trending design aesthetics like velvet and floral. The launch is being driven through a 360-marketing campaign featuring in-store, e-commerce, social media and direct-mail promotions.

JCPenney also announced a collection in collaboration with “Sports Illustrated” in early December. The “Sports Illustrated for JCPenney” collection features apparel for men, women and kids and will be available in stores and online beginning Jan. 6.