RETAIL 26Red Opens Flagship Store in New York City

Iconic '90s streetwear brand 26Red has opened its first flagship store since its 2021 resurgence under original founder, John Bernard.

Bernard revamped the 26Red line in August along with his children after seeing vintage pieces being sold on Etsy and Depop. Bernard’s kids saw the original vision Barnard had for the brand and turned the relaunch into a family project.

The first collection features unisex tees, hoodies and bucket hats. The styles are a look back at the '90s streetwear and skate lifestyle with modern touches as '90s and Y2K trends continue to grow.

“The response to the brand relaunch has been overwhelming,” Bernard said. “We are bringing back the classics to our core market, while adding a few new art-centric designs that will help push 26Red into the future.”

Created in Laguna Beach, Calif., out of the '90s rave scene, the brand’s legacy started as a graphics-driven collection with the 26Red logo and its dancing cat mascot. The brand turned into a full sportswear collection for men and women by 1997.

The 600-square-foot store features a retro vibe that complements the brand's '90s aesthetic. The store is located among other independent streetwear boutiques. The 26Red boutique will host a grand-opening event in spring 2022.