NEWS Inside the Industry

Foot Locker, Inc., the specialty-footwear retailer that runs 3,100 stores around the world, announced a Black History Month celebration by unveiling The Sole List. It’s a platform that celebrates Black innovators in sneakers, sneaker culture, as well as streetwear and pop culture, said Jason Brown, vice president of marketing for Foot Locker North America. “We recognize that Black culture plays a pivotal role in shaping sneaker culture, the foundation of our business at Foot Locker,” Brown said. “We aim to continue driving meaningful and lasting change across our company and within the communities we serve.” Work from The Sole List Class of 2021 will be exhibited through @footlocker profiles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Pantone, the New Jersey company that produces color tools and libraries for fashion and beauty companies, and frequently makes headlines for proclaiming the Color of the Year, recently announced a Color of the Year Fashion Design Contest. Designers who participate will make a fashion capsule collection using the Pantone Color of the Year 2021, which is available on the Pantone Connect app. The grand prize is a Pantone Fashion, Home + Interiors Cotton Swatch Library, which is valued at $8,400. Designs can be uploaded through the entry page on pantone.com. The submission deadline is March 17.

The Vans skate, footwear and apparel brand headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., recently unveiled Channel 66, a digital livestream network that will broadcast weekdays and can be viewed on Instagram @vanschannel66 and through the site vans.com/channel66. A Vans statement described Channel 66 as “community radio­­–meets–public-access TV.” Professional skaters, DJs and artists will appear on Channel 66 webcasts, which will be produced in Brooklyn, N.Y., downtown Los Angeles and Mexico City. Also making content are local skate shops, restaurants, music venues and independent record labels.

The Weyco Group, a publicly traded footwear company that owns brands including Florsheim, Stacy Adams, Nunn Bush, BOGS and Rafters, announced that it is working with the design firm HGA to redesign Weyco Group’s headquarters in Glendale, Wis. The remodel will feature a redesigned lobby, central hospitality space connected to four new brand rooms and a second floor that will feature new space for the design and marketing departments as well as team collaboration areas, according to a company statement.

Victoria’s Secret recently announced that it would restart its swimwear line. The specialty-retail lingerie brand shuttered its swimwear line in 2016 but will now offer a Mix and Match Collection featuring heritage silhouettes such as its string bikinis and one-piece suits as well as new styles. The swimwear also will feature high-waist bikinis and halter and bandeau tops. Retail price points will start at $49. Sizes will range from 32A to 38DDD and 40D and XS to XL. The retailer’s e-boutique will become a multi-brand store offering third-party labels including Ayra, Baobab, For Love & Lemons, Monica Hansen Beachwear, Roxy, Skinny Dippers and Vitamin A.