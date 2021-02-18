TEXTILE TRENDS Textile Trends

Photo Gallery Beauty in the Beast In patterns including snakeskin, cheetah, leopard, tiger and zebra, beautiful animal prints shine through with a unique twist. Pops of unexpected electric blue, lime green and flamingo pink add a new approach to wild prints.

Photo Gallery Wildflowers These florals grow without direction—aimless, wild and free. The romance these prints conjure is founded in an Old World charm or Midwestern tale that evokes feelings of light breezes and a warm sun kissing the skin.

Photo Gallery Modern Geometry Patterns in geometric shapes, regardless of their modern aesthetic, often seem to borrow from the past. New shapes in geometric-patterned fabrics pay homage to the 1960s and 1980s while yielding a style that also boasts fresh colors.

Photo Gallery Diverse Denim While vintage approaches to denim will remain a staple in style, fresh fabrics arrive in new washes that yield new shades of gray as well as pastels. Florals enter the field as an updated look in denim.

Photo Gallery Leading Lace Often thought of as an element of luxury, lace is presented in an array of styles that range from classic romance to wild disco child. Hues run the gamut from traditional light blues, pinks and white to reimagined fuchsia, sunflower yellow and festive purple.

Photo Gallery Tropical Bloom As wanderlust for vacation locales consumes those who have been homebound, tropical patterns showcase lush palms, dainty fern leaves and vibrant florals, providing inspiration for getaway wardrobes. Tropical floral prints are complemented by warm yellows, bright reds, cool blues and electric hues.

Photo Gallery A Garden Grows Roses, daisies, poppies and lilies of the valley, to name just a few, set the tone for an array of florals that are created to satisfy lovers of all flowers. These styles are reminiscent of 1990s romance that relied on Victorian-era influences.

Photo Gallery Dyeing for Fashion The longstanding tie-dye trend remains strong, yet styles in updated iterations are more of a modern dream than a trippy daydreamer. Traditional tie-dye is updated in bold electric blues, greens and pinks. New patterns move beyond the well-known starbursts into those reminiscent of marble or knots.

DIRECTORY

Bennet Silks, (323) 376-9615, www.johnchristophertextiles.com

Charming Textile Co., Ltd./BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com

Cinergy Textiles, Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com

Confetti Fabrics, (704) 724-2269, www.confettitextile.com

D&N Textiles, (310) 503-6927, michael@DNTextiles.com

EBI Fabrics Corporation, (213) 765-0900, www.ebifabrics.com

Fabric Selection Inc., (213) 747-6297, www.fabricselection.com

FCN Textiles, (323) 376-9615, www.johnchristophertextiles.com

Guarisco Fabrics, (212) 354-7766, www.guarisco.it/en/

ISKO Textiles, Andreas Herr, aherr@isko.com.tr, www.iskodenim.com

KBC Fashion / LK Textiles, (323) 578-4203, www.kbc.de

Hangzhou Meho Textiles Co., Ltd./BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com

Pine Crest Fabrics Inc., (844) 827-4206, www.pinecrestfabrics.com

Pontex S.P.A., www.pontexspa.it/en/home-english/, sergio@pontexspa.it

Robert Kaufman Fabrics, (800) 877-2066, www.robertkaufman.com

Solstiss, (212) 719-9194, www.solstiss.com

Tiss et Teint, (323) 376-9615, www.johnchristophertextiles.com

Vefa (Shanghai) Textile Co., Ltd./BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com