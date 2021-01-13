EVENTS Vans' 12th Custom Culture Competition Launches

Now in its 12th installment, the Vans Custom Culture 2021 event launched recently, affording an opportunity for students to work with the skate and action-sports brand and win prize money to benefit their schools' art programs. The Costa Mesa, Calif., Vans is asking students to submit digital shoe designs under the themes of "Hometown Pride" and "Head in the Clouds." These themes are aimed at celebrating the neighborhoods that the schools serve and student hopes for the future.

Prizes include a $50,000 top award that will support the winning school's art program, while runners up will receive $15,000 prizes. The top five schools will receive mentorship from one of Vans' art ambassadors, such as Kelly Breez, Robin Eisenberg, Jay Howell, Todd Francis, Olivia Krause, Camilo Medina, Noah Humes, O.J. Hays, Tony Whlgn and Sydney James.

Opened Jan. 4, registration on the Vans Custom Culture website will close Jan. 29, and the digital-submissions window ends Feb. 19. From submissions, 250 schools will be chosen to submit a physical version of their shoe designs. The top 50 designs will be entered into the online voting pool that begins April 26 to identify the five finalists. Schools that create the best designs using sustainable materials will have the opportunity to win a $500 gift card for the purchase of art supplies. The brand will also donate $500 per school to an environmental organization.

"The variety of submissions we received in the past continues to reveal the pool of talented artists we have and the need for well-funded art-education programs across the country," Vice President of Marketing at Vans Americas Carly Gomez said.

A grand-prize winner of the Vans Custom Culture contest will be announced in May through a livestream event.