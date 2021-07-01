SWIM/SURF Andréa Bernholtz Embraces Yacht Life With New Swiminista-Lacroix Collection

A devotion to luxury and sustainability drove Andréa Bernholtz as she launched her latest collection under The House of Christian Lacroix x Swiminista collaboration. The Yacht Life collection is a celebration of vibrancy through striking colors and flattering cuts yet maintains the Swiminista mission to ensure women feel confident when wearing the brand’s pieces.

“Wear your confidence. If you don’t really feel that confident, fake it and I swear to God it will just happen,” Bernholtz said. “The best thing you can wear is your confidence.”

Bernholtz understands that over a year indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with a reduction in activity could make some women a bit hesitant to bare a lot of skin. Whether creating one-piece suits or bikinis, Bernholtz remained dedicated to elevating the mood for 2021. Sourcing patterns from the Christian Lacroix archives, Bernholtz used the colorful designs to create an atmosphere of fun for this summer season.

“To me, tropical fruits completely lend themselves to summertime. The colors pop so vibrantly against the black background. It’s all these great colors that I am super into right now—these tangerines, fuchsias and lime,” Bernholtz explained. “The florals are a little bit of a softer palette and a little bit more feminine with a white background. It reminds me of an English-garden type of vibe.”

Incorporating lust-worthy patterns wasn’t sufficient to meet the high standards that Bernholtz applies to her Calabasas, Calif., brand, as each feature serves a purpose. From necklines that are flattering and comfortable to custom matte-finished hardware that is UV protected to prevent burning, every detail is created for a reason.

“With each of our pieces I tried to problem solve. Everything has a reason to buy it. Everything has an adjustability or something that helps us look more fabulous,” Bernholtz said. “None of our styles tie around your neck so there is never any of that binding neck pain. I love the halter look, so I created the Cheerful and the Cheer tops. They have the great properties of a halter—it lifts, but it doesn’t tie around your neck, it goes across your back.”

For Bernholtz, who organizes monthly beach cleanups, encouraging Swiminista fans via her social channels to join in each event, caring for the planet remains a priority. The Yacht Life collection shares with its predecessors luxurious textiles that are manufactured using yarns created from recycled water bottles.

“I can’t be everything to everyone, but I can be a lot of things to a lot of people,” Bernholtz said. “Some brands have adjustable styles. Some brands have pieces that are eco-friendly. All of our styles have some sort of adjustability or some sort of problem solving to them. All of our materials, down to our packaging and the pantyliners in the suits, are all compostable or recyclable.”

Available in sizes XS–XL, the Christian Lacroix x Swiminista Yacht Life collection is priced at $80 retail for bikini separates and $150–$250 for one-piece designs.