TECHNOLOGY New Epson SureColor F570 Pro Printer Announces Its Debut

Perfect for creating promotional products, Epson America’s new 24-inch SureColor F570 Professional Edition desktop dye-sublimation printer was introduced on June 24.

The printer delivers fast and reliable dye-sublimation printing for an array of products, affording greater ease in printing processes for apparel professionals who create garment embellishments. A global technology leader, Epson will make its new printer available in the fall of 2021 with the machine retailing for $2,895.

The Los Alamitos, Calif–based Epson America has equipped the new printer with Epson Edge Print Pro software with Adobe PostScript 3 and PDF Print engines for professional results and high color accuracy.

“We’re seeing professional users looking to enter the textile-printer business with an easy-to-use dye-sublimation printer that still offers powerful print software, allowing them to create personalized promotional products, fashion apparel, and home décor and furnishings,” said Tim Check, product manager of professional imaging for Epson America, Inc. “The SureColor F570 Professional Edition delivers one of the most compact, feature-rich dye-sublimation printers on the market with high image quality and commercial-grade reliability.”

The SureColor F570 includes a 50-sheet feed tray, a large 4.3-inch LCD color touchscreen, high-capacity ink bottles that require fewer replacements, reliable performance and professional software. In addition, its compact design allows it to fit on a desktop. Connectivity options include USB, ethernet and wireless capabilities.