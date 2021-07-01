SWIM/SURF SKATIE Launches Swim Pieces for Fourth of July

SKATIE’s new Fourth of July capsule is ready to celebrate the holiday’s bold colors.

The Fourth of July capsule features ultra-flattering, stretchy and seamless styles with eager customers able to choose from Cherry Bomb or Blue Raspberry in the brand’s iconic crinkle swim. The collection comes in a super cheeky high leg or boyshort.

The capsule features two tops and two bottoms, the Sarah Top and Mya Top, and the Mandi Bottom and Kelly Bottom. The Sarah is a mix of SKATIE’s two bestselling tops—the Penny and Halley—with the fully adjustable waist and straps coming from the Halley and the knot front detail from the Penny. The Mya is described as a “low maintenance babe” and for women who have a larger chest. The Mya is SKATIE’s most supportive and comfortable bikini top with a basic but widespread appeal.

The Mandi is a boyshort and gives cheeky coverage with a seamless and flattering fit. The front of the bottom dips to slim and give the look of an hourglass shape. The Kelly is a super cheeky high leg and features moderate coverage. It has a mid-rise bottom with a versatile look and gives a stunning high-leg appearance when worn high on the hips.

Both tops retail for $60 while the Mandi is $55 and the Kelly is $65. The collection is currently available on SKATIE’s website.

SKATIE was founded on the idea that sustainability is more than just an environmental responsibility with fabric composition, locally sourced manufacturers, and compostable mailers as just a small piece of the puzzle. According to SKATIE, “sustainability is nothing if it's not ethical.” The brand also works with production partners who pay at or above minimum wage with hours that prioritize a work-life balance and paid vacation time for employees.

The company was launched in 2016 by Skatie Noyes Hutchinson and Mandi Glynn, who were originally students at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising.

“We founded Skatie based off of wanting to be sustainable and use what was readily available in the market,” Noyes Hutchinson said in an interview with California Apparel News last year. “We started out by buying dead-stock fabrics from other designers. I approached brands like Beach Riot, Mara Hoffman, Bettinis and other L.A.-based people who did production here and would buy what they had left over from old collections.”