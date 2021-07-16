SUSTAINABILITY Sharing Its L.A.-Inspired Eco Approach, Bella Dahl Pops Up at Selfridges in London

Celebrating female empowerment and an ecologically aware lifestyle with a Southern California twist, Bella Dahl recently launched a pop-up shop in the United Kingdom at Selfridges in London. Sharing its most sought-after Bella Dahl pieces, the collection uses sustainably sourced Tencel.

The pop-up experience also features an art installation by local U.K. artist Anu Ogunmefun, whose tree sculpture was constructed using 200 Tencel leaves that were handmade and illustrated. Considering Tencel's reliance on sustainable wood-pulp resources for its manufacturing, the Ogunmefun piece perfectly complements the origins of these special Bella Dahl pieces.

“We wanted to create a beautiful ‘Instagrammable’ moment in-store that will mark the return to retail, the beginning of summer and the lifting of restrictions–introducing U.K. customers to Bella Dahl’s brand that celebrates women and the environment,” said Bella Dahl Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Steven Millman.

Through the design of the space, Bella Dahl hopes to inspire a return to life's pleasures, such as retail shopping, while also remaining mindful. The Bella Dahl pop-up shop within Selfridges runs through July 31.