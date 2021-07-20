RAAS LG, thredUP Give Clothes a ‘Second Life’ in new Partnership

Resale-as-a-Service platform thredUP Inc. and LG Electronics USA have partnered to help give clothes a second chance and reduce consumers’ fashion footprint. LG, a clothing-care and laundry innovator, will have thredUP power an apparel clean-out program through its RaaS platform. The program will be part of Englewood Cliffs, N.J.–based LG’s Second Life campaign, through which consumers can rid themselves of unwanted clothing from their closets and Oakland, Calif.’s thredUP, one of the largest online-resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories, will give them a “second life.”

“While LG's top-rated washers and dryers help millions of Americans take the very best care of their fabrics, we know that styles change, tastes change, even sizes change,” said Peggy Ang, head of marketing at LG Electronics USA. “As a leader in fabric care, LG is invested in how to care for your clothes throughout their life cycle—from how you wash them to how you ultimately pass them on. Working with thredUP on this nationwide initiative enables us to scale these efforts in a unique way while shining a light on the important issue of textile waste and inspiring consumers to take responsible action for the planet.”

For consumers in the United States to give second life to their clothes, they can order a thredUP x LG Donation Clean Out Kit or print a donation label online at LGSecondLife.com or thredUP.com/LG. Customers can then fill their kit or any shippable box with women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories and ship them to thredUP free of charge, where the company will make the pieces available on its marketplace. LG and thredUP will also donate $5 to a select charity for each donation kit received.

“At thredUP, we believe that to take fashion from linear to circular we need to rethink every aspect of the clothing life cycle,” said Senior Vice President and General Manager of Resale-as-a-Service at thredUP Pooja Sethi. “We are thrilled to work with an innovative company like LG to power apparel clean-out for their customers and believe this deal shows that any company—not just fashion retailers—can participate in apparel resale through RaaS, reaching new audiences and paving the way for a more sustainable future for fashion.”