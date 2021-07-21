GUEST DESIGNERS PacSun Launches First Collection With A$AP Rocky as Brand’s First Guest Artistic Director

PacSun and critically acclaimed performer and fashion icon A$AP Rocky recently came together to work on a fashion partnership. The specialty retailer announced that A$AP Rocky will be its first-ever guest artistic director and has released all-new merchandise.

“This partnership is special to me because it’s a collaboration that combines my roots, A$AP Worldwide, and some of the most respected heritage brands that have roots in both the sportswear and lifestyle worlds,” Rocky said. “Together with PacSun, we will be releasing several limited-edition collections that are both nostalgic and forward at the same time.”

A$AP Rocky’s first collaboration with PacSun is a Vans and Russell Athletic capsule collection that includes both classic footwear and apparel. The Vans capsule collection includes two styles of the Old Skool Silhouette consisting of black-canvas and white-leather colorways with the addition of flame decorations on the side.

The Russell Athletic capsule is made up of four classic styles the American sports heritage brand is known for—T-shirts, shorts, pullover hoodies and sweatpants. The pieces are made from premium-cotton jersey fleece and feature an allover skull print with a unique contrast stitch detail. The collection comes in black, white, rust, bright blue and green.

“Our community of customers is looking for something unexpected that elevates their daily experience and lets them express their personal style. Nobody bridges the gap between high fashion and streetwear like A$AP Rocky,” said PacSun Co–Chief Executive Officer Alfred Chang. “We are proud to welcome him to the PacSun family and are energized about making his ideas a reality that can be shared [and worn] by millions and lead a global style conversation.”

The launch of the product is also celebrated with an exclusive short film directed by Aisultan Seitov and Rocky that features a new unreleased song by the musical artist. Comedy films including “Richie Rich” and “Blank Check” served as inspiration for the film, which was shot in Beverly Hills and was recently released through PacSun's social channels.

Over the next 18 months, A$AP Rocky will oversee designer collaborations, brand campaigns and in-store activations to support the launches in both the DTLA and SoHo stores while also driving a new wave of premium streetwear and style to the L.A.-based multi-brand retailer.

“It has been an inspiring, creative process for our team to work alongside A$AP Rocky for the past 18 months,” said the president of PacSun, Brieane Olson. “The design process working with Rocky has really allowed the PacSun brand, which has always been built on youth culture, to connect design innovation with what is happening from a cultural perspective and translate that into coveted unique product offerings and design collaborations for our consumer.”

Both collections are currently available at Pacsun.com and more than 200 stores nationwide with the Vans collection in sizes 4–13 and ranging from $100 to $130, and the Russell Athletic collection in unisex sizes XS–XL and ranging from $40 to $90.