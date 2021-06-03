FASHION FORWARD The Black Fashion Movement to Host Inaugural On-site Event at Galleria Dallas

Moving from its digital presence, The Black Fashion Movement will host its first on-site designer showcase at Galleria Dallas. From June 17-20, The Black Fashion Movement's pop-up experience will create a space for Black designers to share their work with shoppers in a luxury-focused environment.

“The unavailability of Black-owned brands and products that serve the African American community is profoundly impacting the African-American path to purchase,” explained Frenchye Harris, founder of The Black Fashion Movement. “Creating in-store opportunities for Black customers to touch, feel and try new products while shopping could be essential to building long term loyalty.”

During the event, designers from throughout the United States will unveil their collections. The show's roster includes Kendall Miles of Chicago's Kendall Miles Designs; Robin Harris of Chicago's Model Atelier; Norman Scales of Chicago's Parker Durban; Keva Johnson of Miami's Keva J Swimwear; Salone Monet of the designer's eponymous New York brand; Shawna McGee of Detroit's Shawna McGee Collection; Aisha McShaw of New York's Aisha McShaw Designs; Kim Roxie of Houston's Lamik Beauty; and Regina Porter of Baton Rouge, La.'s Gina Gant. Local Dallas artists include Serita Jakes of Serita Jakes Home, Donald Mofor of Don Morphy, Sai Sankoh of the designer's self-named brand and Dawn Franklin of Dawn Franklin Designs.

Launched in February 2020 as a Black History Month initiative, The Black Fashion Movement began as a grassroots campaign across social media. Timing of the physical event that runs June 17-20, includes the Juneteenth holiday that takes place on June 19. The organization's mission aims to celebrate the work of Black designers and Black-owned brands. Evolving into a much larger initiative, The Black Fashion Movement has grown into a community of designers, stylists, entrepreneurs, fashion-industry executives and style enthusiasts, which is focused on blending Black-owned fashion businesses into the mainstream. Prior to its on-site event launch in June, The Black Fashion Movement has been a destination for monthly round-table experiences to connect Black artists and professionals.