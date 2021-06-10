LUXURY RESALE Cameron Silver Launches Sustainable-Luxury Pop-Up at Fred Segal Malibu Village

The "King of Vintage," Cameron Silver launched a pop-up of men's and women's designer vintage at Fred Segal Malibu Village on June 10. Running through the weekend and wrapping up June 13, the collection includes carefully selected vintage pieces from Silver's Decades Vintage premium resale operation.

With the opening of the pop-up experience, Silver returns to Fred Segal, as the retailer served as the vintage-fashion expert's first job in retail when he was a high-school student. In addition to summer-perfect caftans and aloha prints, the pop-up features pieces from fashion houses such as Pucci and Missoni. A spotlight also shines on locally made brands, in addition to sustainable and upcycled pieces from names including Aquarius Cocktail, Amber Sakai, Carolina Santo Domingo, Malibu Sandals JungleGurl, ReWeave and Vada.