MANUFACTURING Canopy Adds 29 Brands to Its Pack4Good Initiative to Save Forests

With 29 new brands joining Pack4Good, the goal of saving the world’s ancient and endangered forests took another step in the right direction. Pack4Good, an initiative by the environmental nonprofit organization Canopy, is focused on eliminating controversial forest fibers from packaging such as take-out containers, shoeboxes and various other paper goods.

The 29 brands that joined the movement include sustainable luxury-clothing brand Another Tomorrow, Ugg, Forever New and House of Baukjen. They have all committed to eliminating the aforementioned fibers from their packaging and finding alternatives such as agricultural residues.

“Our practices have been aligned with Pack4Good since our inception, and we thought it was important to join the chorus of brands that were really making forests a priority,” said founder and CEO of Another Tomorrow Vanessa Barboni Hallik. “Nature-based solutions are a huge part of combating climate change.”

With the June 2 announcement, Canopy now has 156 brands onboard with Pack4Good. The revenues of these brands total more than $78.5 billion.

“Ugg is proud to partner with Canopy, championing the continued importance of protecting the world’s forests to ensure a healthy planet and a healthy future for the generations that follow us,” said Andrea O’Donnell, president of the Ugg and Koolaburra by Ugg at Deckers brands. “With this partnership, we are vowing to further our commitment to sustainable practices across forest-related sourcing, taking steps to protect our endangered forests.”

Pack4Good is only 18 months old, but it is focused on working with large industry players in the fashion, food-and-beverage, and beauty-and-care industries to speed up the implementation of next-gen solutions for the nearly 3 billion trees that are cut down every year for paper packaging.

“The companies that are joining Pack4Good are the out-of-the-box thinkers we need—leaders ready to transform paper-packaging supply chains and scale up solutions to save forests and our climate,” said Canopy Executive Director Nicole Rycroft. “We have so many solutions just waiting to be implemented, it’s time to take them from the margins to the mainstream. This announcement will help us do just that.”

Pack4Good partners are also committed to ensuring all of their packaging bypasses ancient and endangered forests, is designed to reduce material use, maximizes recycled and alternative next-generation fibers, and uses FSC-certified wood.