FIBER AND YARN Hyosung Announces New Global Brand-Marketing Appointments

Fiber manufacturer Hyosung has announced the appointments of Claire O’Neill as European marketing manager and Julie Nam as U.S. marketing manager. Effective immediately, the move sees O’Neill joining Hyosung from The Lycra Company, where she most recently worked as the EMEA brand-communications manager. Prior to her previous role, O’Neill, who is based in the United Kingdom, was the EMEA marketing-segment manager lingerie, underwear and swimwear at Invista. In O’Neill’s new role with Hyosung, she and the company’s European marketing team will court targeted brand and retail accounts through the promotion of the Seoul-headquartered fiber producer’s specialty fibers and fabrics.

A Hyosung veteran, Nam has worked with the company for 19 years, most recently as the marketing manager of intimates and swim. Based in New York, Nam’s new role of U.S. marketing manager will include identifying business opportunities and developing customized textile solutions for brands and retailers in the United States.

“Claire and Julia bring enormous resources to our team,” said Mike Simko, global marketing director of Hyosung Textiles. “Their respective understanding of the global value chain, brand, retail and consumer needs will help us further our global position as a major textile-solutions provider.”

With these new appointments in place, the Hyosung global marketing team will continue its work with the company’s Fashion Design Center Team, which engages in trend forecasting and the creation of fabric stories to support the design, textile and product development of brands and retailers.