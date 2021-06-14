FASHION CARES Vans Announces Pride Month Artists Showcase and Donates to Support LGBTQIA+ Causes

Vans recently announced a Pride Month collaboration to highlight the work of four LGBTQIA+ artists. Singer and songwriter Serena Isioma; painter, designer and print maker Mich Miller; Get Lit poet Tyris Winter; and skateboarder, photographer and creative director Sam McGuire are all featured in a short film “Together as Ourselves,” which shows each artist engaged in different stages of their creative processes.

“I grew up not really seeing my representation,” said Winter. “So I thought 'If I can't see it, why don't I be it?'”

An extension of Vans' ongoing mission of equitable support for artists, the Costa Mesa, Calif., brand celebrates the authenticity and self-expression of these creators, affording a secure space to be themselves.



“I know that there’s a lot of people like me, but they’re just not shown,” explained Serena Isioma. “So, it’s cool now that there’s people like me flourishing in whatever career they have.”

Each artist works within a distinctive specialty, which blends beautifully within the video to relay a sense of joy through artistic expression. Within the video viewers learn how the artists' creative processes are guided by their queer identities.

“My photography is celebrating being comfortable with yourself,” Sam McGuire said.

This celebration of who these artists are and the ways in which they create is part of Vans' efforts to recognize and advocate as an ally for the LGBTQIA+ community. Through this project, the skate-lifestyle brand hopes to amplify the voices of the LGBTQIA+ community in order to promote a strong self-worth.

“Right now there’s a lot of bittersweet in the world,” Mich Miller noted. “As a queer person I experience a lot of bittersweet.”

In addition to the support provided to these artists, Vans has also committed to donating $200,000 to four global LGBTQIA+-support organizations. GLSEN, CASA 1, Where Love is Illegal and Tokyo Rainbow Pride will all benefit from the Vans Pride Month campaign.

“This Pride, Vans is teaming up with LGBTQ+ creators who embrace the messy process of living in the moment,” said a company statement. “Those who unapologetically face each day in their own truth, identity, art and expression.”

While the “Together as Ourselves” video may be viewed through Vans' YouTube channel , throughout the month of June, the brand will continue to feature programming that showcases LGBTQIA+ voices via livestreams on its Channel 66. These events include a set by DJ Laura Jane Grace on June 16 at 12 p.m. PST and Drag City Radio on June 25 at 12 p.m. PST. Grace will return to host a panel and perform live on June 25 at 2 p.m. PST.