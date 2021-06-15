FULFILLMENT Hot Topic Upgrades to Manhattan Active Warehouse Management System

Featuring the world’s first cloud-native, enterprise-class warehouse-management system, Manhattan Associates Inc. is now partnered with Hot Topic, Inc., to upgrade its WMS.

Manhattan Associates will provide Hot Topic, a leading omni-channel entertainment and music-fan destination, with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management to streamline City of Industry, Calif.-based Hot Topic’s fulfillment processes and support its growth, including order streaming, warehouse execution-system functionality, and picking-and-packing capabilities.

“Supporting our online growth and continuing our cloud-first initiatives were a major driving force behind the decision to upgrade to Manhattan Active Warehouse Management,” said Mike Yerkes, chief operating officer at Hot Topic. “We’ve worked with Manhattan Associates for many years now and look forward to moving to its innovative, cloud-native and versionless solution.”

Manhattan Associates, an Atlanta-heaquartered technology leader in supply-chain and omni-channel commerce, also features a warehouse execution-system functionality that’s built into the warehouse-management system, allowing for the management of warehouse robots. The warehouse-management system allows for the management of man and machine to optimize the flow of products. Both will be a big upgrade for Hot Topic, Inc., which operates the brands Hot Topic, BoxLunch and Her Universe.

“Manhattan Active Warehouse Management’s integrated platform will help Hot Topic maximize and optimize all of its warehouse resources,” said Bob Howell, senior vice president, Americas at Manhattan Associates. “We have a long history of success with Hot Topic and are proud they are using Manhattan Active Warehouse Management to support their ongoing success and growth.”