FASHION-TECHNOLOGY TOOLS Tukatech Unveils 2021 Product Lineup to Support Micro Factories and MTO

With the release of its 2021 line of products, Los Angeles fashion-technology company Tukatech has included new features and additional tools to some of its most-popular solutions. New advancements in Tukatech’s lineup enhance the performance of its TUKAcad, TUKA APM, SMARTmark, TUKA3D Professional Edition, TUKA3D Designer Edition, TUKAcut and TUKAspread solutions, thereby supporting micro factories and made-to-order operations.

“Considering increased activity for demand manufacturing, micro factories and made-to-order businesses, the latest products are designed to offer much higher productivity with fewer numbers of operators,” said Ram Sareen, founder and chief executive officer of Tukatech. “We are not looking to put people out of jobs but rather to arm them with the right tools so they can be more efficient and productive while adding more value to the organization and ROI.”

For its TUKAcad, Tukatech has added features that allow the importation of Excel or CSV files in addition to the option of populating charts directly when adding new measurements, yielding a new pattern in seconds. Running commands with a single click is now possible, as is having more options for internals, such as adding double notches and reopening darts.

More template categories for men’s and women’s have been added to the built-in block-pattern library for the TUKA APM automatic patternmaking module within TUKAcad software.

Additional features include upgrades to the SMARTmark automated nested-bundle creation feature, which is now available to all users; the TUKA3D Professional Edition, which now includes advanced features for draping complex styles in 3D; the TUKA3D Designer Edition, which has been upgraded to include hundreds of new garments; TUKAcut, which is enhanced with a high-powered processor; and TUKAspread, the automatic fabric-spreading machine that has been upgraded to accommodate an increased capacity of more than 1,300 pounds.