HIRES AND APPOINTMENTS MarketTime Names Chris Happ as New CEO

MarketTime announced that its newly created position of chief executive officer would be filled by e-commerce pioneer Chris Happ. A provider of B2B software as a service—or SaaS—solutions, MarketTime will have Happ manage all aspects of sales, marketing and executive leadership. Happ brings decades of experience to the position as an entrepreneur and B2B-marketplace leader.

“Chris is not just a digital innovator and visionary entrepreneur, he is a team leader able to grow companies quickly and create tremendous value for customers,” said Michael Levy, CEO of Crow Holdings, an equity partner with MarketTime. “His mindset and experience are well-calibrated with MarketTime’s foundation and momentum. Adding to the leadership of this company is a natural extension of our investments in marketplaces worldwide, and this role will help bridge the physical and online marketplaces.”

Happ’s record speaks for itself when it comes to building innovative technology companies from the ground up. He previously served as co-founder and investor in Goby, where he built the first cloud-based SaaS platform in its space. He co-founded blueSolutions, which was acquired in 2008, and was a leader at Empirian, where he built an SaaS platform and lowered prescription-drug costs.

“MarketTime’s solution, timing and momentum are excellent, and I’m thrilled to join the company,” Happ said. “There are three elements that set MarketTime apart: its solution, global marketplace and team. I have evaluated MarketTime’s solution including architecture, capabilities and scalability. As well, I have reviewed and evaluated competitive options and visited with several existing customers of MarketTime. It’s clearly the most robust and respected digital platform serving the wholesale industry.”