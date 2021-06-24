FOURTH OF JULY Old Navy Welcomes Newest U.S. Citizens With Iconic Flag Tee

Old Navy is celebrating the Fourth of July by recognizing the country’s newest citizens and gifting them the 2021 Flag Tee.

The American fashion brand is teaming up with Welcoming America—a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization focused on building inclusive communities—to officially welcome newly naturalized U.S. citizens with the iconic red, white and blue T-shirt.

“This July Fourth, I’m celebrating the opportunity to live out my dreams, and the diversity in America, in style,” said Kris Njatcha, who became a citizen in 2015 after living in Cameroon and is teaming up with Old Navy to celebrate the program.

Old Navy is also making a $65,000 donation to support Welcoming America’s mission. Part of the donation will also fund Fourth of July celebration events for newly naturalized citizens through Welcoming America’s member organizations in select markets.

“We're thrilled to partner with an inclusive brand like Old Navy to celebrate new American citizens and the communities that foster belonging for everyone across the nation,” Executive Director of Welcoming America Rachel Perić said.

Since Old Navy was founded in 1994, the company has been part of many Fourth of July traditions. The 2021 Flag Tee is the brand’s most inclusive version yet with the five U.S. territories and all 50 states.

“We view the flag as an enduring symbol of freedom, especially now as the country continues to reopen from the pandemic,” Shane Cullen, senior designer of graphics at Old Navy, said. “Given all we experienced in the last year as a nation, we saw an opportunity to evolve our traditional Flag Tee design to convey togetherness and solidarity.”

The 2021 Old Navy Flag Tee collection is now available for purchase on Old Navy’s website and in stores in the U.S. nationwide.