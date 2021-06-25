FASHION Brock Collection x H&M Blends Vintage Romance With City Chic

Through a new partnership, Los Angeles women’s brand Brock Collection collaborated with H&M on the Brock Collection x H&M, which features fantastic femininity and edgy details nodding to city style. Inspiration for the collection was taken from a play on modern romance blended with accessible luxury and notes from vintage styles that defined the past few decades.

“Brock Collection has always been about connecting the threads between uptown polish paired with a down to earth ease, which we are so happy to bring to a new audience,” Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock, designers and co-Founders of Brock Collection, said in a joint statement. “Each piece in the collection is special and carries a certain romantic charm, but is totally effortless.”

Released June 24 on hm.com and in select United States H&M stores, the collection includes dresses, blouses, tops, denim jeans and shorts, shoes, jewelry, handbags and sunglasses. Pieces were created from more-sustainable materials such as organic linen, organic cotton, recycled cotton, recycled polyester and Tencel Lyocell.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Brock Collection, who are well-known for their luxe craftsmanship, impeccable fits and structures, and have quite the celebrity following,” Maria Östblom, head of design at H&M, said. “But there's also beauty in the fact that their designs always feel down-to-earth, thoughtful and easy to wear—I believe that’s the key to their success. We want to celebrate romance and make it accessible to the many. By adding more-sustainable materials, it creates for a collaboration I hope our customers around the world will fall in love with.”

The campaign features a video that includes a modern-dance piece choreographed by Sherrie Silver, which has been described as relaying feelings of “pure joy,” as it is set to the sounds of Midnight Magic’s “Beam Me Up.” The video’s cast features Silver along with Julia Campbell, Patricia Manfield—aka Heir, Alva Claire Mc Kenzie, Dulcie Gibbons, MaryGrace Tropeano, Dohuyn Kim and Ajok Daing.