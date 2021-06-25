LIVESTREAM SHOPPING NTWRK Tabs Jason Brown as First Chief Marketing Officer

NTWRK has tabbed Jason Brown, a former Foot Locker and PepsiCo marketer, as its first chief marketing officer.

Brown joins NTWRK, a leading livestream-shopping platform, after working as the vice president of marketing of Foot Locker for the North America region where he oversaw the company’s integrated-marketing strategies including launches, campaigns, brand-building efforts and consumer initiatives.

As NTWRK’s first CMO, Brown will oversee all marketing strategies across the company and lead the marketing team in implementing exclusive partnerships with renowned brands and creators. Brown will expand and connect NTWRK’s community of users and build an integrated consumer experience and maximize revenue.

“We’re honored to have someone with Jason’s pedigree joining the team. NTWRK sits at the cross section of technology, culture, and commerce and Jason’s uniquely positioned skillset is key to realizing our vision for NTWRK as we continue to grow and build,” NTWRK Chief Executive Officer Aaron Levant said. “We welcome Jason’s bold vision and wealth of experience to the NTWRK team.”

Over the past 15 years, Brown has also held key positions at NBC Sports Group. He was the co-producer of the sports comedy film “Uncle Drew,” and worked in-sales and marketing at Fox Sports Action Sports channel, FUEL TV and Fox Cable Networks.

“NTWRK’s digitally innovative e-commerce platform has its finger on the pulse of youth culture,” Brown said. “I’m looking forward to working at the intersection of technology, culture, and entertainment, while contributing to accelerating NTWRK’s already tremendous growth. I can’t wait to inspire our worldwide community of artists, especially those of underserved and underrepresented communities. I have been a fan of the platform since its inception—having worked closely with them during my tenure at Foot Locker. I’m excited to remain a part of the Foot Locker, Inc. portfolio by joining the incredible thought leadership team at NTWRK in this full capacity.”

NTWRK continues to grow at a rapid pace and 2021 was no exception with the platform being named one of Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Companies” and one of Forbes’ “Best Startup Employers.” NTWRK has already claimed other awards such as Adweek’s “Best Video Commerce Platform” and one of Digiday’s “Most Innovative Brands.”