ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND DATA Vivienne Westwood Selects Mapp to Deliver Customer Personalization

Fashion house Vivienne Westwood has selected Mapp to provide the company’s customer-data platform. The partnership will ensure that Vivienne Westwood has a progressive CDP with Mapp’s technology, high level of support and expertise. The CDP will deliver personalized and targeted customer communications.

“Since working with Mapp Cloud, we have seen excellent results,” said Vivienne Westwood Digital Marketing Manager Ilaria Morelli. “We can now unify all our customer data from previously disparate sources, and with Mapp Intelligence we are getting insight-led customer data at our fingertips, which is driving business change. We look forward to developing our activity with Mapp over the coming months and years.”

Vivienne Westwood, which has a focus on raising awareness of environmental and human-rights issues, also implemented Mapp partner Eyos—formerly known as yReceipts—to handle its in-store digital receipts. Vivienne Westwood also implemented Mapp Intelligence to obtain retail insights and tailor cross-channel marketing communications.

“As a business, we love working with iconic brands, and it has been hugely exciting to leverage the full Mapp Cloud technology for Vivienne Westwood, which has accelerated revenues coming through its digital channels,” said Mapp Customer Success Manager Victoria Stephens. “We are continuing to innovate and implement programs that are tailored to Vivienne Westwood's customers based on intelligent insights and have many exciting plans upcoming. Watch this space!”