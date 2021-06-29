RETAIL Paul Smith Reopening in Downtown L.A.

After originally opening in July 2020, British Designer Paul Smith will reopen his second shop in downtown Los Angeles on June 30. The shop was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Paul Smith shop has currently been taken over by British artist John Booth with graphic window displays, large-scale artworks and original art on antique furniture. It features various pieces of clothing, home décor and accessories all bundled into an open but intimate space.

Located on South Broadway in the historic heart of downtown L.A., the Paul Smith Shop is set to become another known landmark. The shop features a double-height, 1,250-square-foot space and is located next to the Orpheum Theatre—one of L.A.’s famous art deco movie palaces.

The shop, like the brand's other locations around the world, takes design notes from the area in which its located. This Los Angeles shop features a design scheme inspired by the city. The shop’s interior colors are drawn from the art deco building as well as colorful exposed pipes painted by Booth.

Booth not only features in his artwork in Paul Smith but he also has a capsule collection of scarves and caps for sale. Customers can also purchase his collection of ceramics and prints.

Smith opened his first store in Nottingham, England half a century ago in 1970. That first store has now grown into a global business selling to five continents comprising menswear, womenswear, childrenswear and home goods. Renowned for his creative spirit and acknowledged as one of Britain’s foremost designers, Smith incorporates both tradition and modernity into his style.