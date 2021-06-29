HIRES AND APPOINTMENTS White Oak Appoints Mike Earnhart as Managing Director of Originations

San Francisco–headquartered White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC, announced that Mike Earnhart has been appointed managing director of originations. With experience in factoring, asset-based lending, banking and territory sales management, Earnhart is based in Los Angeles, covering national responsibilities.

“We’re excited to add such a versatile executive to our team,” said White Oak Commercial Finance President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Grbic. “Mike’s industry know-how, ability to develop strong partnerships and commitment to client success is a great fit for our organization.”

Earnhart joins White Oak after serving as executive director at JPMorgan Chase. In this role, Earnhart developed new opportunities and managed client relationships. Before working with JPMorgan Chase, Earnhart spent 18 years with Wells Fargo Capital Finance. He also worked as an underwriter for Coast Business Credit and as an account executive at CIT Bank.

“Mike brings a wealth of experience and hands-on knowledge to our team and is the ideal person to help execute our vision to fund deserving companies,” said White Oak Executive Vice President and Los Angeles Regional Manager Gino Clark.

Earnhart has served on The Professionals Club board and enjoyed a role as committee president for City of Hope’s Fashion & Retail Group. Earnhart remains an active member.