SOCIAL GOOD Twins For Peace, My Good Collaborate to Help Families Affected by Police Brutality

Twins For Peace and My Good released a limited-edition series of sneakers for pre-order on April 29 to help families who have lost loved ones to police brutality.

“I have always been a fan of sneakers and partnering with Twins for Peace was a no-brainer, their values soulfully align with My Good,” Grammy award-winner and My Good founder Macy Gray said. “This collaboration is an effort that will benefit families in need, as well as draw attention to the incredible work Twins for Peace does worldwide. While on the road and even during this past year where comfort is key, sneakers have been a staple in my wardrobe and it was an honor to be able to help design this collection that is not only fashion-forward, but gives back in such a humanitarian way.”

According to its website, footwear company Twins For Peace’s purpose is to “change the world through action.” Similarly, My Good is described as a “non-profit organization that supports families to rebuild their lives.” The collaboration was a natural fit for both sides centered on the same values and goals when it came to helping support families.

The three sets of sneakers, co-designed by Gray, have Twins For peace donating a percentage of the proceeds to My Good. Each sneaker features Twins For Peace’s elephant logo and a red, white and blue color palette. Each sneaker also has a QR code with a video from Macy Gray.

The three sneakers include an MG Velcro and two MG Slip Ons. The Velcro comes in black and white with the words “Peace” and “Love” emblazoned on the Velcro straps. The first slip-on also comes in black and white and has the words “Twins for Peace” on the shoe tongue in gold. The second is similar to the aforementioned slip-on, but in a white, navy and red colorway. The shoes retail for $200, $250 and $250, respectively, and are available at twinsforpeace.com.

The Soles to Souls objective was created by Twins For Peace to “encourage people to walk in peace and consciously use the soles of the shoes to touch the souls and hearts of others.”

“Each shoe tells a story and carries with it the care and affection of those who built it,” Max Mussard, founder and designer of Twins For Peace, said. “When you support the collab ‘TFP + MyGood: From Soles to Soul,’ you are also part of this virtuous cycle of humanitarian values and sustainability that certainly helps people in need.”