TEXTILE SUSTAINABILITY Devan Chemicals Adds to its Line of Bio-Based products

As the textile industry continuously moves toward more-sustainable methods, companies are adapting to the new landscape. Devan Chemicals in Belgium is no different.

The textile-solutions company added a softener and a quick-dry finish to its range of bio-based textile finishes. The two products are derived from vegetable oils and help further their goal of sustainability.

“We have put ourselves on a mission to be able to extend our Bio-Based range further,” Sven Ghyselinck, chief executive officer of Devan, said. “We wanted to make an even bigger impact on circularity than before, therefore we looked into what fabric producers use a lot: softeners and moisture management systems. Only by focusing more on the large volume products, can we support the industry to have a bigger impact on sustainability. After the growing success of our natural antimicrobial BI-OME NTL, we are proud to now introduce our new natural Passerelle line.”

Devan Chemicals launched its first bio-based products two years ago. Now, their new Passerelle line includes Passerelle Soft NTL and Passerelle Quick-Dry NTL. The soft product can be used with hemp, cotton and synthetic fibers. The quick-dry allows material to evaporate water and sweat faster. Both products are available for immediate delivery.