SUSTAINABILITY O’Neill and Hyosung Take Eco-Friendly Approach with Blue Sustainable Collection

With an eco-conscious approach, O’Neill has created the Blue sustainable collection, a women’s swimwear line with Hyosung’s Mipan regen nylon.

The swimwear line comes on the heels of O’Neill’s recent announcement to minimize their impact on the planet and the Mipan regen nylon does just that. The nylon is 100 percent recycled from reclaimed waste, while the Global Recycled Standard of the Control Union in the Netherlands gives the nod to the fiber for its energy-saving benefits.

“O’Neill is such an iconic brand among the surf community, and we are proud to have worked with the team to develop a sustainable solution for a swimwear range its consumers will feel good about purchasing—and wearing—knowing it is good for the environment,” Mike Simko, global marketing director for Seoul-based Hyosung, said.

The Blue sustainable collection features a variety of eco-friendly apparel including bralettes, bottoms, T-shirts, rompers, surf suits and board shorts. The collection ranges from $20 to almost $100 retail.

O’Neill, which describes itself as “the original American surf brand,” began its business in 1952. The Irvine, Calif., company started by selling boards and wax before eventually moving to vests and wetsuits. Its commitment to sustainability has long been part of the brand’s mission with founder Jack O’Neill remaining vocal regarding caring for the ocean and the 1996 founding of the O’Neill Sea Odyssey, which educates young people regarding ocean conservation. O’Neill’s initiatives have grown since to include examining responsible supply-chain management and producing sustainable goods through the O’Neill Blue sustainable collection.