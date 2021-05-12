"Making the Cut" season two designers from left, Gary Graham, Lucie Brochard, Lendrell Martin, Ally Ferguson, Joshua Scacheri, Dushyant Asthana, Andrea Salazar, Andrea Pitter, Olivia OBlanc and Raf Swiader

FASHION COMPETITION

'Making the Cut' Announces Season Two Designers

By Dorothy Crouch | Wednesday, May 12, 2021

With its second season scheduled to premiere July 16 on Amazon Prime Video, “Making the Cut” recently announced the 10 designers who are participating in the competition for $1 million and a mentorship opportunity with Amazon Fashion.

The weekly show, which is hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, includes a judging panel made up of model Winnie Harlow and Moschino Creative Director Jeremy Scott and guest judges designer Prabal Gurung and stylist Shiona Turini.

During the show, which was filmed in Los Angeles, the designers are tasked with not only showcasing their capabilities in design but also illustrating their abilities to successfully manage a fashion business. Following each episode, the winning look from each week will be sold exclusively through the Amazon Fashion “Making the Cut” store. Due to the two-day sell-out of season one’s designs, season two’s offerings will be offered through increased availability.

The globally inspired pool of competitors featured in the show are designers Ally Ferguson from Los Angeles; Andrea Pitter of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Andrea Salazar of Medellín, Colombia; Dushyant Asthana of Jaipur, India; Gary Graham of Franklin, N.Y.; Joshua Scacheri of London; Lendrell Martin of South Orange, N.J.; Lucie Brochard of Paris; Olivia Oblanc of New Orleans; and Raf Swiader of Sosnowiec, Poland.

The eight-episode series is being released as two shows each week with the production ending on Aug. 6 with a grand-finale runway event.

“Making the Cut” is executive produced by Sara Rea, Page Feldman, Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn and Jennifer Love and is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media company and Amazon Studios.

