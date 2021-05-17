MANUFACTURING Levi’s Supplier Combined Fabric Expands Cutting Capacity With Tukatech

A third Tukatech automatic high-ply cutter is being added by Combined Fabric Ltd. to increase cutting capacity. The TUKAcut 9.0 boasts zero buffers by cutting high-compressed fabrics and was awarded most eco-friendly for energy consumption. Saving energy is important in countries such as Pakistan and India as well as in the United States, where electricity costs at factories can run high during multiple shifts and when increased demand drives the need for faster production.

“We saw how TUKA cutting-room solutions reduced 80 percent of our cutting-room staff, improved our quality and eliminated useless steps. We really are very happy users of TUKAcad, TUKA3D, CutPlanning, SMARTmark, automatic fabric spreaders and cutters, and unit production systems. We have almost everything TUKA offers, and we are adding more systems only because we have seen the results,” said Sheikh Tariq Mehmood, director of Combined Fabrics. “We were automated with other CAD, spreading and cutting systems. We know automation, and we replaced all other so-called ‘automatic’ systems with Tukatech, became better friends and continue to add more of their technology because we trust them.”

The Pakistan-based Combined Fabric is Levi’s largest supplier of knit garments. Founded in 1990, it has the entire production process of knitting, dyeing, finishing, embroidery and stitching in one vertically integrated company.