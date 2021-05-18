EXPANDED SIZING IN FASHION Nina Parker Becomes First Black Woman to Partner With Macy's on Plus-Size Clothing Line

Partnering with Macy's, E! host Nina Parker released an expanded-sizing clothing line with a focus on elevated basics and summer silhouettes in plus-only sizes. With its release, the Nina Parker Collection made Nina Parker the first Black woman to partner with Macy's to develop a plus-size clothing line. Parker noted how the debut of her clothing line coincided with the optimism of the approaching summer season.

“A lot of this stuff you can take from work to happy hour especially since we are opening up again,” Parker explained during a May 13 press event. “We’re making our debut. A lot of people are vaccinated, coming back in the world. People are making their debuts on these rooftops.”

During the virtual event, Parker explained that Macy's was a place she knew would have stylish options for her size category and often shopped the store for camera-ready looks as she rose in her career. Designed with Reunited Clothing, the collection is available in sizes 0X-3X and 16W-24W, but Parker explained that Fall pieces will see greater sizing options as 4X and up to a 28 are added. Parker's mission was to ensure her collection afforded fresh new options to women who wear extended sizes.

“We’ve been in development for a year. I would film everyday and I would get on Zoom with [the Reunited] team. We would do these fittings,” Parker explained. “Every single stitch, we went through it.”

Discussing a bright neon yellow-green top with a cut-out shoulder detail, Parker explained how focusing on these details allowed her to design pieces in styles that the plus-size customer might shy away from due to challenges stemming from traditional garment construction.

“I wanted women to be able to wear a cutout without having to wear a strapless bra. With plus women that doesn’t happen a lot and a lot of plus women don’t want to wear strapless bras,” Parker said. “Where these seams hit is really important so that you don’t see your bra.”

The Nina Parker Collection features bodysuits, blouses, skirts and pants in bright neons, soft spring-summer hues and lively patterns that are suitable for returning to the office, engaging in Zoom business calls or enjoying a beautiful sunny day as warmer weather approaches.

“It was hard for me because they asked me to do a vision board,” Parker said. “I thought ‘What goes on my vision board?’ Then, I would get up to go do something and put on something and be like ‘This is what should be going on my vision board.’ If I was trying to find something to film in and ended up getting frustrated, this should go on my vision board. What happened was it was more where I felt there was a need is how my vision board was created.”

The Nina Parker Collection launched May 14 and is available at select Macy's stores and online at Macys.com.