FASHION Moschino Debuts New Sesame Street Campaign Starring Kacey Musgraves

With bright colors and beloved characters, Moschino released a Sesame Street collection starring Kacey Musgraves. Creative Director Jeremy Scott grew up watching the popular children’s show and was inspired to create the collaboration with the iconic characters of Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch, Grover, and Bert and Ernie.

Lifelong fan Kacey Musgraves elevates the campaign as the face of the collection in a set of images with Sesame Street–inspired sets and props. Musgraves wears various items from the collection and showcases their versatility when put together.

The adult-directed line features skirts, shirts, backpacks, hoodies, purses, sweaters and more. The line also includes nylon accessories with embroidered character patches. Several of the characters are dressed in Moschino clothing.

The foundation of the collection is based on neutral tones of black, white and heather gray while allowing the famous cast of characters to take center stage and shine in their own bright, bold colors. In total, the Moschino Sesame Street collection features more than 30 pieces of clothing and accessories.

According to a press release, the collection carries the Sesame Street principles of “kindness, confidence and a natural curiosity about the world’s possibilities.”

The full collection will be available globally on May 25 at moschino.com, Moschino boutiques and department stores worldwide.