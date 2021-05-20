FASHION CARES NAACP Creative Sole Scholarship Powered by Vans Launches to Support Black Student Creatives

Skate and action-sports brand Vans announced its partnership with the NAACP as the organizations launched the NAACP Creative Sole Scholarship Powered by Vans. Through the program, which was announced May 20, Vans is showing its commitment to promote equity, diversity and inclusion in the community and the industry.

To earn the scholarship, applicants must be African American students, NAACP members and residents of the United States. While applicants must be undergraduate students enrolled in full-time programs, exceptions are made for graduating high-school seniors who have been accepted into accredited United States colleges or universities. Maintaining between a 3.0-4.0 grade point average is required, as is an interest in careers in art, music, journalism, marketing, design, communications, architecture or film.

“Vans' commitment to tackle racism while ensuring diversity and inclusion become a mainstay across communities and industries is an essential step in the fight against institutional racism,” the NAACP's Chief Strategy Officer Yumeka Rushing said. “We look forward to a sustained partnership that brings about change for the Black community.”

Through an application process that is open until June 18, 50 students will be chosen to receive an N-Spire scholarship of $5,000 to be applied toward tuition. Vans will award each of the selected students $5,000 during every year they are enrolled in classes for up to four years. An announcement naming the chosen students will be made Aug. 9. Additional information regarding applications and eligibility can be found via naacp.org/creativesole.