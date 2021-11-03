FASHION CARES Anthropologie Announces Philanthropic Partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Lifestyle brand Anthropologie has announced Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals as their exclusive charitable partner for the 2021 holiday season.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to raise funds for 170 children’s hospitals across the United States and Canada. Beginning Nov. 1 and extending until the end of the year, Anthropologie will match customer donations up to $100,000 and, in partnership with The Crafter’s Box, will donate over 600 holiday-themed craft kits for children who are treated at CMN Hospitals nationwide.

"Our priority here at Anthropologie is to be a force for good, a greater good. To create an escape for our customers and impart a sense of beauty, optimism, and discovery for all who walk through our doors or visit Anthropologie.com," said Elizabeth Preis, chief marketing officer at Anthropologie. "This holiday season, with hearts and hearths aglow, we are embracing joyfulness and expressing gratitude with our spirited holiday campaign, #AllAGlowWithAnthro. Creativity and artistry are woven into the fabric of who we are, and we are thrilled to be able to bring a little extra light to these deserving children this holiday season."

Anthropologie will also be hosting a Giving Tuesday pop-up event at Grand Central Station in New York City on November 30. At the event, the brand will create an interactive display featuring their most beloved candles that will be available for purchase, with all proceeds going towards CMN Hospitals.