DENIM ISKO and Soorty Officially Launch New Collection

ISKO and Soorty have announced the launch of their first collaborative collection, ISKO Future Face by Soorty. The two companies previously announced in June 2021 that they would work together, revealing they had signed a technology licensing agreement that brought together these denim firms to produce fabric and garment collections.

ISKO is a leading denim-ingredient brand that is part of SANKO TEKSTIL, the textile division of the SANKO Group. Soorty is a vertically integrated denim company in Pakistan, committed to a vision of a clean, green and fair future for all.

Using ISKO’s innovative ISKO Future Face technology, the collection is produced by Soorty specifically for the United States market. The technology is a woven fabric that looks like a knit and combines a soft, silky finish with comfort that maintains all the properties of true denim. The collection is washed using responsible laundry techniques that avoid using stones, PPE and other hazardous chemicals while also reducing the amount of water, energy and resources used in the process.

Both companies are actively involved in sustainability, inclusivity, technology and education in the denim industry and hope to transform the ways of working and doing business within it. Soorty has reduced waste generation and energy consumption in its production process even with a 25 percent increase in production, while ISKO is continuously advancing circularity through new partnerships and activities.

To promote inclusivity in the industry, another pillar of the foundation of both brands, no editing was used in any of the imagery of the models used for the campaign.