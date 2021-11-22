FASHION FARFETCH and Phaidon Premiere “The Men’s Fashion Book”

Following the release of the best-selling “The Fashion Book,” publishing company Phaidon has partnered with FARFETCH to release “The Men’s Fashion Book”, a comprehensive guide to key players in the Men’s fashion industry over the past 200 years.

“The Men’s Fashion Book” is a coffee-table volume that provides an in-depth overview of some of the greatest names and brands in menswear over the past 200 years. The 528-page book features 126 designers, 96 brands, 35 photographers, 20 footwear designers, 18 accessory designers, 21 tailors, 15 publications, 13 models, 13 stylists and seven illustrators, in addition to art directors, writers, editors, influencers, milliners and textile designers who were spotlighted by the Phaidon editors.

The release was celebrated with a VIP gathering at The Webster Soho in New York that featured special guest Jacob Gallagher, men’s fashion editor at the Wall Street Journal and consultant editor for "The Men’s Fashion Book." Other guests at the event included style influencers, FARFETCH and Phaidon executives, and members of New York’s fashion community.

FARFETCH will also collaborate with key players featured in the book, including Gallagher and Scott Schuman of “The Sartorialist” to create bespoke edits for FARFETCH’s Instagram as well as offer tips on dressing for modern masculinity.

The book is currently available for preorder on the Phaidon website and will retail for $79.95 when it releases on Dec. 1. Phaidon has previously released books that cover different aspects of the fashion industry, including “Soled Out: The Golden Age of Sneaker Advertising,” which is an homage to vintage print ads from some of the most famous sneaker brands.