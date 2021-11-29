FASHION IN 3D Browzwear and Fashion Snoops Partner to Create True-to-Life 3D Designs

Browzwear, a 3D digital-solutions provider for the fashion industry, and global trend-forecasting agency Fashion Snoops have announced a partnership that will create and showcase a variety of designs from the upcoming season in 3D.

The partnership will integrate 3D blocks representing key styles forecasted by Fashion Snoops in Browzwear’s library. The collaboration will allow designers to get a head start on designing for the upcoming season by accelerating the design process and eliminating the need for physical samples. Companies can also use Browzwear’s renderings instead of physical products during the sales cycle, reducing waste and cost while increasing speed-to-market.

The first styles integrated with Browzwear will be the Ten Women’s Emerging Must-Haves for Fall/Winter 2022/23. Fashion Snoops published a report in line with the launch that outlined each of the trending pieces, which include a body-con dress, cutout top, dad trouser, dollhouse skirt, duvet puffer, knit skirt set, leather blazer, low-rise flare pant, maxi sweater dress and sweater vest.

Browzwear users can access the readymade blocks directly from a new cloud-based library, and users receive access to Fashion Snoops’ trend intelligence reports for each item. The files will also be available to Fashion Snoops members. Fashion Snoops members that currently do not use Browzwear will be offered a three-month free trial and educational support.