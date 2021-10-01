TECHNOLOGY Macy's Century City Offers FIT:Match to Ease Shopping With Correct Fits

Partnering with FIT:MATCH, Macy's Century City offers the measurement-technology company's 3D, AI-powered platform to shoppers who searched for a perfect fit. A customer participates in a 3D mapping of his or her body, which yields results in a few minutes. Items that will fit the customer are given a Match Score, which provides an estimate of the type of fit the piece will provide. Through the FIT:MATCH mapping of more than 150 body measurements, the application also offers a size recommendation.

“As consumer preferences and buying behaviors are constantly changing, Macy’s looks for innovative ways to engage with our customers,” said Mary Adadzhyan, Macy’s Century City store manager.

FIT:MATCH reports that the technology has made quite an impact on women who have used the platform while shopping. During an event on Aug. 28, customers visited the Polo Ralph Lauren men's department of Macy's Century City to discover how this technology could help them understand their own fit needs. Following the event, shoppers are now able to access the FIT:MATCH platform, shop Polo Ralph Lauren and check out through Macy's with delivery to home or in-store pickup.