SUSTAINABILITY KEEN Footwear Launches Shoe Featuring Agricultural Waste

KEEN Inc., the footwear brand on a mission to make the outdoors inclusive and accessible to all, debuted its proprietary manufacturing method that uses agricultural waste to create plant-based soles that are made without chemical solvents.

As part of KEEN’s Detox The Planet Initiative, the “Field to Foot” sneakers were created by the company’s Advanced Concepts Team. The new F2F technology embraces KEEN’s commitment to creating footwear that reduces the negative impact on the planet and encourage its wearers to go and enjoy being outside.

The first styles, available in both men and women’s sizes, are priced at $120 and are available on the KEEN website. The release also introduces KEEN’s “un-box,” packaging that uses 63 percent less cardboard and is 100 percent biodegradable. The F2F Technology took two years to develop, and the brand partnered with Huntsman Polyurethane in development and testing of the plant-based compounds in the shoes.

“With F2F Technology, KEEN is providing measurable solutions to engineering footwear that is less damaging to the environment,” Steve Workman, senior director, global product innovations, said. “F2F, using advanced polyurethane sustainable technologies, is the most significant environmental technology launch in KEEN's history. Combined with the pilot of KEEN's 'un-box' , this collection is a meaningful step toward setting a new industry standard for sustainable footwear. With 77 percent of Americans concerned about the environmental impact of the products they buy, we're confident people will think this line is compelling.”

KEEN recently launched KEEN Corps, a loyalty rewards program where fans can earn points for volunteering, donating to grass roots organizations through KEEN, and shopping. Members of the program can earn points to receive discounts, limited edition products, entries into giveaways, branded gifts, and other benefits.