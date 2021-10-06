OMNICHANNEL STRATEGY G-Star RAW Partners With Nedap iD Cloud to Create Seamless Shopping Experiences

Denim brand G-Star RAW has chosen Nedap Retail and its Nedap iD Cloud platform to achieve full inventory visibility in support of their omni-channel strategy.

Based in The Netherlands city of Groenlo, Nedap Retail just recently launched its cloud platform, which allows retailers and brands to track every unique item movement throughout the supply chain and collect the data in a cloud-based inventory repository. Data can be collected from stores, distribution centers and through loss-prevention efforts.

What originally began as an in-store inventory visibility project has grown to bridge the gap between online and in-person shopping. With Nedap iD Cloud, the Amsterdam-based brand can match supply and demand anywhere at any moment by knowing what is in stock and where items are located at all times. G-Star RAW will also achieve efficiency gains when fulfilling Ship-from-Store and BOPIS—buy online, pickup in store—orders

“As a brand, you must integrate e-commerce and traditional retail to create a seamless shopping experience for today’s hyper-connected consumer,” Barry van Wijk, head of retail operations at G-Star RAW, said. “We have clearly seen a change in the traditional role of stores. They used to be the go-to spot to try and buy denim, but the actual purchase isn’t necessarily made in stores anymore these days. Stores are transforming into an even more-important asset to give shoppers a full omnichannel brand experience as we now also use them as mini distribution centers. This enables our customers to pick up an item they have just purchased online or have it delivered to them within a day.”