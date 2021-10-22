TECHNOLOGY Esports Organization Dignitas Launches Collaboration with VIRUS International

North American esports organization Dignitas has announced a new collaboration with athleticwear brand VIRUS International. Through the partnership, VIRUS International will become the official Game Day Apparel Partner of Dignitas.

VIRUS International will create Dignitas’ official competitive game-day uniform, including the official team jersey. The brand will also create Game Day Warm Up and Performance Workout Apparel kits that will include T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, player jackets, joggers and leggings. The kits will be designed to fit Dignitas men’s and women’s teams. Custom team jerseys are currently available and all apparel co-branded with Dignitas and VIRUS International logos will be available during the holiday season on the Dignitas Store website.

"We're excited to partner with Dignitas and break into the esports and gaming community," said Ashley Gomez, director of brand and partnerships for Virus International. "The synergy is perfect. VIRUS's mission has always been to provide the highest quality gear to our athletes in order to help them perform their best and to enable them to achieve their athletic and lifestyle goals without restriction."

Dignitas's first team to wear the VIRUS jerseys was the CS:GO team, which wore the jerseys at the BLAST Premier: Fall Showdown tournament. Dignitas’s PUBG team will also wear the jerseys at the PUBG Global Championship in South Korea.

VIRUS International joins the trend of athleticwear brands recognizing esports as a new avenue to market their athletic apparel. Puma also recently partnered with esports organization Gen.G to produce the team’s official jersey.