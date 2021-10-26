SUSTAINABILITY NILIT Joins The Ocean Foundation’s Blue Resilience Initiative

Nylon brand NILIT has partnered with The Ocean Foundation on its Blue Resilience Initiative, which aims to reestablish and safeguard essential ocean meadows and other coastal habitats.

NILIT, which also owns the sustainable brand Sensil, has previously said protecting the oceans and reducing carbon emissions is a part of its Total Product Sustainability Program. The company has implemented clean-energy technologies at its manufacturing plants. At its main facility in Israel, emissions have been reduced by 40 percent.

Under its Sensil brand, NILIT has designed the largest portfolio of sustainable nylon products, including products that specifically address reducing greenhouse-gas emissions and ecosystem effects.

“NILIT’s investment in The Ocean Foundation’s Blue Resilience Initiative naturally complements and augments our own internal actions to protect ocean ecosystems,” said Sagee Aran, head of global marketing at NILIT. “NILIT and The Ocean Foundation can affect both sides of the ocean-health equation and, together, make a more substantial impact on the well-being of our oceans and our planet.”

The Blue Resilience Initiative focuses on coastal reconstruction and providing carbon offsets for foundations, corporations, donors and events. It notes the ecological and social impacts coastal areas have on the world.

NILIT recently published its sustainability report covering 2017–2020, which detailed its accomplishments as well as the company’s ongoing plans to improve the ecological and social influence of its operations and practices.