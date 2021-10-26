SUSTAINABILITY REVOLVE and Recover Launch New Sustainable Denim Collection

Fashion retailer REVOLVE has partnered with Recover, a leading producer in recycled cotton fiber, to launch a new sustainable denim collection with REVOLVE-owned brand Lovers and Friends. The pairing furthers REVOLVE’s commitment to sustainable fashion and a change to a more circular fashion industry.

The collection features 14 different styles of jeans, each designed with a minimum 15 percent Recover recycled cotton fiber made from post-consumer denim. Recover claims its material innovation replaces the need for cotton cultivation, which reduces water waste, limits the use of dyes and decreases landfill waste.

“REVOLVE has a responsibility to contribute positively to the longevity of our industry and ecosystem, and for us, this process begins at home,” said REVOLVE’s co-CEO and co-founder, Michael Mente. “We have worked with thousands of brands and suppliers, and Recover is unparalleled in its expertise and long-term focus.”

Each piece has a QR code on its tag that provides more information on the environmental savings the product provides. Prices in the collection range from $128 to $158 and it is available at REVOLVE.com.

Recover has already supplied its recycled cotton and cotton fibers to brands such as Wrangler, H&M Group, Tommy Hilfiger, G-Star and The North Face, among many others. It also recently collaborated with Primark on a sustainable leisurewear collection.