FASHION & Other Stories Partners With Nordstrom to Release Collection

& Other Stories, a one-stop styling destination creating modern and feminine wardrobe treasures designed in Paris, Stockholm and Los Angeles, is making a new home at Nordstrom. & Other Stories is partnering with the fashion retailer and will have a curated selection of its collections from design ateliers in all three cities.

“We’re truly happy to be teaming up with Nordstrom with their long history of helping customers express their style,” said & Other Stories Managing Director Karolina Gutke. “We can’t think of a better partner to share our stories and collections with to a wider audience in the U.S.”

Since & Other Stories launched in 2013, the brand has seen strong demand for its collections from fashion-savvy and beauty-loving women all around the globe. The curated selection of & Other Stories collections will include ready-to-wear shoes, accessories and jewelry.

& Other Stories uses its design ateliers in Paris, Stockholm and Los Angeles to create different pieces. The brand calls it “A fashion tale of three cities” where they cherish the characteristics of each city.

Stockholm is home to its most minimalistic styles; Paris designs are romantic, effortless and chic; and Los Angeles carries luxurious and laid-back looks. The result is a “fusion of fashion pieces reflecting the ever-evolving style signatures of these vibrant cities.”

& Other Stories will be available for purchase at Nordstrom this fall.