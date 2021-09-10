LUXURY FASHION Louis Vuitton Unveils Savoir-Faire Experience in Los Angeles

French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton presented its Savoir-Faire exhibition this week in Los Angeles at Goya Studios, featuring the heritage brand's extraordinarily crafted products. Until Sept. 25, Louis Vuitton will welcome guests into the space, by appointment, to become immersed in the maison's world that showcases its hard-sided trunks, exotic handbags, lifestyle accessories and Objets Nomades—Louis Vuitton's collection of travel-inspired items, including furniture, which are created with renowned designers. Through this presentation, Louis Vuitton is also celebrating its namesake's bicentennial birthday.

Celebrating the luxury house's bespoke offerings and rare pieces that illustrate the Louis Vuitton craftsmanship, legacy and heritage, the Savoir-Faire exhibition affords an opportunity for visitors to view these items in person. Three individually themed stages have been organized to draw upon the inspiration of the items showcased in each space. Visitors will experience Louis Vuitton through a Parisian apartment set within Hollywood's black-and-white film era, a Louis Vuitton workshop and an immersive seaside space.



Wearable pieces are displayed throughout the exhibition with one-of-a-kind handbags, recherché watches, exquisite fine jewelry and items that were created through special collaborations. Classic bag styles Capucines, Keepalls, and Sac Plats are reimagined through special finishes and unique colors. Visitors will also view Objets Nomades designed by Damien Langlois-Meurinne and Tokujin Yoshioka—debuting for the first time in the Americas, pieces from Louis Vuitton x Fornasetti collection, and offerings designed by Los Angeles artist Alex Israel.