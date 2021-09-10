On Sept. 9, Louis Vuitton welcomed guests to experience its Los Angeles Savoir-Faire activation at Goya Studios.

On Sept. 9, Louis Vuitton welcomed guests to experience its Los Angeles Savoir-Faire activation at Goya Studios.

LUXURY FASHION

Louis Vuitton Unveils Savoir-Faire Experience in Los Angeles

By Dorothy Crouch | Friday, September 10, 2021

photo

On display within the seaside atmosphere depicted in the Louis Vuitton Savoir-Faire exhibition is the luxury house's Surf On The Beach Board designed in collaboration with Los Angeles artist Alex Israel.

photo

Louis Vuitton x Fornasetti Boite Chapeau and Malle Pyramide Photo: Louis Vuitton

French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton presented its Savoir-Faire exhibition this week in Los Angeles at Goya Studios, featuring the heritage brand's extraordinarily crafted products. Until Sept. 25, Louis Vuitton will welcome guests into the space, by appointment, to become immersed in the maison's world that showcases its hard-sided trunks, exotic handbags, lifestyle accessories and Objets Nomades—Louis Vuitton's collection of travel-inspired items, including furniture, which are created with renowned designers. Through this presentation, Louis Vuitton is also celebrating its namesake's bicentennial birthday.

Celebrating the luxury house's bespoke offerings and rare pieces that illustrate the Louis Vuitton craftsmanship, legacy and heritage, the Savoir-Faire exhibition affords an opportunity for visitors to view these items in person. Three individually themed stages have been organized to draw upon the inspiration of the items showcased in each space. Visitors will experience Louis Vuitton through a Parisian apartment set within Hollywood's black-and-white film era, a Louis Vuitton workshop and an immersive seaside space.

Wearable pieces are displayed throughout the exhibition with one-of-a-kind handbags, recherché watches, exquisite fine jewelry and items that were created through special collaborations. Classic bag styles Capucines, Keepalls, and Sac Plats are reimagined through special finishes and unique colors. Visitors will also view Objets Nomades designed by Damien Langlois-Meurinne and Tokujin Yoshioka—debuting for the first time in the Americas, pieces from Louis Vuitton x Fornasetti collection, and offerings designed by Los Angeles artist Alex Israel.

VIDEO

Video Brought To You By Atlanta Apparel

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • WaterWearBook
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter