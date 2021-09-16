TEXTILE TRENDS Textile Trends

Photo Gallery Style Blossoms This season’s bouquet of florals showcases a diverse range of patterns to accommodate different style genres across the decades. Blooming sunflowers nod to those free-spirited, sun-loving fashion enthusiasts of the 1990s while those blended in paisley provide a 1970s rocker feel.

Photo Gallery Into the Blue Current trends in blue hues range from elegant patterns in deep, rich color to camouflage in sky and royal. Classic textiles are afforded the blue treatment in beloved mainstays such as the navy-and-white stripe, evoking an air of days spent sailing, in addition to inviting plaids and delicate florals.

Photo Gallery Checkmate Checkerboard patterns and cozy plaids remain strong with updated designs of these classics. Plaids in flannel-worthy textiles provide a welcoming allure to get comfortable, while others in the category speak to rebellious style. New takes on traditional checks yield a feeling of slowing down and enjoying long picnic afternoons.

Photo Gallery Into the Wild Remaining strong, trends in cheetah and leopard are joined by giraffe- and snakeskin-patterned designs. Many fabrics in this category rely on a more traditional approach, taking inspiration from the naturally occurring patterns on these animals, while neon details still pop up.

Photo Gallery Dyeing for Style Building from previous tie-dye trends, textiles are approaching this area with a fresh vision. Tie-dye remains, but it is now electric in stunning lightning or vibrant color and also paired with geometric designs. High-energy paint splatters are contrasted with subdued, relaxing patterns.

Photo Gallery Dark Dreams Classic black-and-white becomes a bit darker this season with textiles yielding shadowy characteristics. Geometric patterns, Southwestern influences, florals, delicate lace, and classic stripes or polka dots gain popularity as they reflect the beauty that can be found in the dark.

Photo Gallery Emerald Allure The array of green hues that are ticking at the moment reveal limitless options for the stylish set. Smoky greens, pistachio and Granny Smith apple are presented to make garments pop, while others lean a bit blue for a different take on this color.

Photo Gallery Getting Physical Activewear-performance is seeing fun, uplifting prints for high-energy workouts but also more-grounded tones that inspire inner peace for yoga enthusiasts. From intense, colorful tie-dye patterns, geometrics and florals to relaxing solids, activewear-performance inspiration takes notes from the workouts for which it is intended.

Photo Gallery Denim Fashion’s most reliable, ubiquitous textile is taking new shape this season as denim includes classic blues and black but also fresh, exciting designs. Dark indigo remains a fashion staple, while denim also becomes colorful in hues of salmon, lilac, tie-dye and 1980s-era paint splatter.

Photo Gallery Statement Pieces Fantastic prints in striking, conversation-sparking designs that make a statement are resonating with the fashion set that seeks ways to stand out through wearing unique pieces. Graphics range from fun space-inspired patterns and colorful geometrics to avant-garde artistic designs.

Photo Gallery Burning Blends Orange hues take on a burnt appearance in designs that range from alluring patterns to striking solids. These hues dominate and shine in paisleys, tie-dyes, geometrics and abstract Expressionist patterns, while textiles that are solid orange throughout demand attention.

DIRECTORY

