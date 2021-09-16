FASHION WEEK Tiffany Brown Designs Bring Purple to NYFW

Photo Gallery Tiffany Brown Spring/Summer '22 Photos: Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for Tiffany Brown

In a return to in-person runway shows, Tiffany Brown Designs debuted its Spring/Summer ’22 collection at New York Fashion Week showcasing a menswear and womenswear collection in 50 different shades of purple.

Simply named Lavender, the collection is Tiffany Brown Designs’ debut in New York. The collection features colors ranging from lilac to eggplant and was named and designed in response to the traumas many have experienced over the past year and a half due to the pandemic. The collection was designed by Atlanta-based designer and boutique owner Tiffany Brown, who has a Ph.D. and is known by many as Dr. Tiffany Brown.

“Lavender symbolizes and represents spiritual healing, tranquility, easing of tension and purification. Today, with this collection, we are celebrating the human spirit,” Dr. Brown said.

The collection features pieces that range from athleisure to couture with constructions ranging from tailored suits to draping and extravagant tulle dresses. Fabrics used throughout the collection include satin, tulle, cotton blends and suede. During the show, some models appeared in masks made of lavender netting as a reference to the ongoing pandemic.