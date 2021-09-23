Models prepare to showcase the adaptive-fashion collection by Faduma's Fellowship and winner Harriet Eccleston during London Fashion Week. From left, in the back row, Alix Landais and Eleanor Davies. Front row from left, Najmah Samantar, Ella Beaumon and Lauren N. Photo: Faduma's Fellowship

INCLUSIVE FASHION

LFW Includes Adaptive Fashion Show Through Faduma’s Fellowship Program

By Dorothy Crouch | Thursday, September 23, 2021

Faduma Farah Photo: Photo: Faduma's Fellowship

As the style industry continues to make efforts to shed its exclusionary reputation, an adaptive-fashion initiative took to the runway during London Fashion Week. Powered by Faduma’s Fellowship, the show brought adaptive fashion to the runway through the organization’s first winner, Harriet Eccleston, who presented a Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

Following an application process that began in April and ended in May, Eccleston was chosen as the winner. Working with Faduma’s Fellowship founder Faduma Farah to create the collection of pieces that are comfortable for wheelchair users to wear, Eccleston, a designer who formerly worked with Paul Smith, was awarded £10,000—the equivalent of $13,621. Included in the flock of models who showcased the designs were six who used wheelchairs and modeled pieces that were designed using adaptive features such as magnetic buttons, relocated pockets, breathable fabric and hidden seams.

“The show was fantastic and a watershed moment for fashion. The collection was a perfect demonstration of beautiful design and craftsmanship combined with thoughtful construction to make the pieces suitable for both wheelchair and non-wheelchair users,” said show producer and co-founder of the Oxford Fashion Studio Tiffany Saunders. “I am immensely proud of the work Faduma and Harriet have done here. This shows garments that have been ‘adapted’ do not have to compromise when it comes to style.”

The adaptive-clothing movement has been gaining momentum within fashion. Earlier this month, model Aaron Rose Philip debuted on the runway using a wheelchair for the Moschino show during the fashion house’s New York Fashion Week presentation. Faduma’s Fellowship hopes that designers and others will not forget those who use wheelchairs when they are planning for everyday moments such as event organization and store merchandising.

