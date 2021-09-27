RETAIL Elie Tahari Opens First Los Angeles Shop

Fashion brand Elie Tahari unveiled its first Los Angeles location, which is its second store located in California. Opening at Santa Monica Place, the the 45-year-old brand's shop is located at the center's level 1 where it showcases ready-to-wear, professional womenswear, sunglasses and accessories.

“We love Santa Monica Place because not only is it a stunning area that correlates perfectly with our luxury brand, but because the location is right in the heart of the Westside in Los Angeles,” said Elie Tahari. “We want to make a presence in this area and feel that it is the best spot to continue to grow in the Los Angeles Market!”

The store is equipped with Elie Tahari's Signature Style service, a fresh approach to online personal shopping that works according to a customer's lifestyle. An in-house stylist selects pieces and sends them to the shopper's home, where the customer may try and purchase items.

Customers are also afforded a new service that offers digital lookbooks that are organized according to their style and needs. The customer-service experience provides digital-styling appointments, online purchasing and in-store pick-up services.